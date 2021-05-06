Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced the easing of some capacity restrictions starting May 28. All businesses and events indoors and outdoors that cater to 1000 or fewer people can increase capacity to 75%. That includes businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, gyms, etc. Also on May 28, all businesses and events indoors and outdoors that cater to 1,000 people or more can increase capacity to 60%.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”

The Governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.

Gov. Beshear reported 655 new cases of the virus, five new deaths and one from audit.

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-6-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 5-6-2021(WBKO)

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year
Child Abuse Arrest
Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy

Latest News

2020 Housing Market
Housing market hits record highs as lumber; appliances become scarce
Med Center Health vaccine survey
Med Center Health conducting post-vaccine survey
Housing market at record high
Housing market at record high
Med Center Health conducting post-vaccine survey
Med Center Health conducting post-vaccine survey
BGFD rescues dog
BGFD rescues dog