Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced the easing of some capacity restrictions starting May 28. All businesses and events indoors and outdoors that cater to 1000 or fewer people can increase capacity to 75%. That includes businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, gyms, etc. Also on May 28, all businesses and events indoors and outdoors that cater to 1,000 people or more can increase capacity to 60%.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”

The Governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.

Gov. Beshear reported 655 new cases of the virus, five new deaths and one from audit.

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-6-2021 (WBKO)

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.