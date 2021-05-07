3 Degree Guarantee charity for May: Barren River Area Safe Space Inc.
South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of May, South Central Bank chose the Barren River Area Safe Space Inc. (BRASS Inc.) for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
The Executive Director of BRASS Inc., Tori Henninger, talks about the nonprofit!
