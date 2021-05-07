Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee charity for May: Barren River Area Safe Space Inc.

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of May, South Central Bank chose the Barren River Area Safe Space Inc. (BRASS Inc.) for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.

The Executive Director of BRASS Inc., Tori Henninger, talks about the nonprofit!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

If you want to do a nice chore for Mother's Day weekend, you may want to do it today as rain...
Breezy and sunny for Friday before rain returns for Mother’s Day weekend
File image
PACCAR Parts’ $52.2 million distribution center to be in Louisville
File image
Free virtual financial literacy conference for women held by Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball
Contact information for BRASS Inc. throughout south-central Kentucky.
3 Degree Guarantee charity for May: Barren River Area Safe Space Inc.