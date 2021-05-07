A mainly dry Friday evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We catch a break from the rain as showers and thunderstorms move through the area last night. Plentiful sunshine is on tap for your Friday afternoon!

An unsettled Mother's Day weekend (WBKO)

Temperatures will be flirting with the upper 60s for the rest of the afternoon. We stay dry for the remainder of the day but clouds will be increasing as we head into the evening hours. Saturday will start mostly dry with overcast conditions in the morning. Scattered showers will move into South Central KY in the afternoon along a frontal system. Temperature readings will struggle to break out of the lower 60s. Prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day indoors as we are tracking more showers to roll in. Portions of South Central KY will be under a marginal risk for severe weather, though we’re primarily focused on thunderstorm development as the main concern. Winds gusting at 20-40mph will also be a potential impact. Highs will be warmer in the mid 70s. The rain moves out after Monday morning. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s. By opening day for the Hot Rods on Tuesday we’ll have mostly sunny conditions. Clouds will increase through Wednesday but we’ll stay mostly dry. Another system of rain tracks in on Thursday with isolated showers being the main impact. Expect a warmup for Friday with plentiful sunshine and daytime readings in the lower 70s in the afternoon!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered showers possible. Cooler. High 62, Low 54, winds E-7

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75, Low 53, winds S-19

MONDAY: AM showers, then clearing. High 64, Low 44, winds N-9

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 92 (1894)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: .18″

Monthly Precip: 4.05″ (+4.14″)

Yearly Precip: 24.25″ (+6.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - High/Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

