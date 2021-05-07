Barren County fugitive arrested

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, a Cave City man was arrested in Bowling Green after removing an ankle monitor and becoming a fugitive back in January.

Warren County Drug Task Force, assisting the Glasgow Police Department and the ATF arrested 40-year-old Eric Sturgeon. Sturgeon was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sturgeon was found in the Greenwood Mall parking lot and was taken into custody around 4 p.m. After a K-9 exhibited a “hit” on Sturgeon’s vehicle, a search warrant was obtained. According to the report, a search of the vehicle found a semi-automatic handgun, more than six ounces of crystal meth, digital scales, multiple baggies and $685 in cash.

Sturgeon was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for potential federal prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.