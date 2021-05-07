Advertisement

Barren County fugitive arrested

Eric Sturgeon
Eric Sturgeon(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, a Cave City man was arrested in Bowling Green after removing an ankle monitor and becoming a fugitive back in January.

Warren County Drug Task Force, assisting the Glasgow Police Department and the ATF arrested 40-year-old Eric Sturgeon. Sturgeon was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sturgeon was found in the Greenwood Mall parking lot and was taken into custody around 4 p.m. After a K-9 exhibited a “hit” on Sturgeon’s vehicle, a search warrant was obtained. According to the report, a search of the vehicle found a semi-automatic handgun, more than six ounces of crystal meth, digital scales, multiple baggies and $685 in cash.

Sturgeon was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for potential federal prosecution.

