Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s food truck scene is growing, and you can try out several of them on Saturday, May 15 in downtown Bowling Green. Food Truck Frenzy will include seven food trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and drinks.

The event is the brainchild of Steve Garden, who is the driver behind the wheel of The Groovy Gus Donut Bus.

Others participating are Cotton BBQ, Gasper Brewery, JD’s Mobile Kitchen, The Mellow Mushroom, Pirogue’s Cajun Food, South Cow, Triple J Fish and More and Waffled It. For $5, you can sample several, or all, of what the food trucks have to offer.

Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit The Community Clinic and the Dental Clinic.

Food Truck Frenzy is May 15 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The Roebuck, 1010 State Street, next to Mellow Mushroom in Bowling Green. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, May 16 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

