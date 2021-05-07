Advertisement

Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

By Laura Rogers
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s food truck scene is growing, and you can try out several of them on Saturday, May 15 in downtown Bowling Green. Food Truck Frenzy will include seven food trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and drinks.

The event is the brainchild of Steve Garden, who is the driver behind the wheel of The Groovy Gus Donut Bus.

Others participating are Cotton BBQ, Gasper Brewery, JD’s Mobile Kitchen, The Mellow Mushroom, Pirogue’s Cajun Food, South Cow, Triple J Fish and More and Waffled It. For $5, you can sample several, or all, of what the food trucks have to offer.

Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit The Community Clinic and the Dental Clinic.

Food Truck Frenzy is May 15 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The Roebuck, 1010 State Street, next to Mellow Mushroom in Bowling Green. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, May 16 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

A soggy weekend ahead!
A beautiful end to the work week!
Eric Sturgeon
Barren County fugitive arrested
Food Truck
Food Truck Frenzy
dsgdsg
Smiths Grove Lions Club