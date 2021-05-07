Advertisement

Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason makes First team All-State

Isaiah Mason has been named 4th Region Player of the Year.
Isaiah Mason has been named 4th Region Player of the Year.(Hunter Smith)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Region 4 Player of the Year and Northern Kentucky signee Isaiah Mason has been named 1st All-State by the Courier-Journal. Mason helped lead Bowling Green back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years. Here is what the Courier had to say about Mr. Basketball finalist:

Averaged 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for a Purples squad that went 24-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16. Did most of his damage around the basket and shot 59.6% (204 of 342). Earned Fourth Region Player of the Year honors from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Was a third-team All-State pick as a junior.

Courier-Journal

Mason will join fellow first team All-State member Highland’s Sam Vinson on the Norse roster next season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

Hot Rods get a double-header sweep against Greenville
Hot Rods get a win in their first game since 2019
Bowling Green Purples
Bowling Green gets a shutout win over South Warren
WKU Football
WKU Football adds five new players to their 2021 recruiting class