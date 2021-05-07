Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason makes First team All-State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Region 4 Player of the Year and Northern Kentucky signee Isaiah Mason has been named 1st All-State by the Courier-Journal. Mason helped lead Bowling Green back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years. Here is what the Courier had to say about Mr. Basketball finalist:

Averaged 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for a Purples squad that went 24-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16. Did most of his damage around the basket and shot 59.6% (204 of 342). Earned Fourth Region Player of the Year honors from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Was a third-team All-State pick as a junior.

Mason will join fellow first team All-State member Highland’s Sam Vinson on the Norse roster next season.

