Breezy and sunny for Friday before rain returns for Mother’s Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a line of storms moved through south-central Kentucky on Thursday afternoon, we are once again cool in the area as sunshine sticks around before Mother’s Day weekend!

If you want to do a nice chore for Mother's Day weekend, you may want to do it today as rain moves in most of the weekend! (WBKO)

The front that brought yesterday’s showers and storms late in the afternoon is now off towards the Appalachia Mountains, and is the culprit for another cold start to the day. Lows this morning are in the low-to-mid 40s with mostly clear skies, though there is some cloud cover towards the Lake Cumberland region along with some patchy fog in river and lake valleys. Today most of south-central Kentucky will be controlled by high pressure centered towards northern Arkansas. Though weak, the high pressure will give us some breezy westerly winds with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. High temperatures today will stay in the mid 60s as most spots will stay mostly sunny, though afternoon clouds are possible towards central Kentucky as some very light moisture could spark due to daytime heating and a wave of energy passing through the region; but most spots will stay dry!

Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday as our next weather maker will begin to move in - and it could spark a few stray showers late in the night into early Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, it will be a cool gloomy day as clouds will stick around the region. Scattered showers are possible in the morning followed by a lull in activity around midday, but better chances of showers will be present in the afternoon and evening. High temps will only get into the upper 50s and low 60s as east winds and clouds will limit much in the way of daytime heating. For Mother’s Day, mostly cloudy skies will stick around as showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also be breezy out of the south as a warm frontal boundary will pass through the region, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 70s. A few storms in the late evening could also bring some gusty winds and the potential for small hail, but at this time the severe threat appears to be low. Total rainfall amounts between tonight through Mother’s Day night will range between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with local amounts up to an inch in some embedded thunderstorms on Mother’s Day.

Showers will end early Monday morning with a few lingering showers possible towards the east of I-65. During the day, clouds will begin to decrease as winds will be out of the north and only allow highs in the mid 60s. Mid 60s will continue through the stretch of next week, but we do have a break in the moisture as Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies - perfect baseball weather as the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ Opening Day will be at 6:35 p.m. and if you get their early enough, the first 500 fans receive a Golden Roscoe Bobblehead! Wednesday and Thursday could see some widely scattered showers possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies and continued northerly winds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Stray showers possible to the NE. High 67. Low 49. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 62. Low 54. Winds E at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 17 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1940, 1916, 1894)

Record Low Today: 32 (1891)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 55

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2857 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 4.05″ (+2.97″)

Yearly Precip: 24.25″ (+6.11″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

