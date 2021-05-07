Free virtual financial literacy conference for women held by Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball is hosting a free virtual financial literacy conference for women.

A statement from Ball’s office says the Smart Women Smart Money conference offers women the opportunity to improve their knowledge about finances in multiple areas. Conference sessions on June 4 will go over several topics including budgeting, investing, saving and getting out of debt.

There will also be information on credit scores, insurance and homebuying.

Ball says the goal of the conference is to “inspire and empower women to lead financially successful lives.”

