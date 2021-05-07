Glasgow High School 2021 graduating class includes a McConnell Scholar and a Brown Scholar

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Senior year in high school is a challenging time for many from AP tests, to college acceptance letters to deadlines for scholarships and adding to that the school work that is still being done for grades.

Two Glasgow High School seniors are celebrating outstanding achievements. Both will attend the University of Louisville, Jack Moseley is a McConnell Scholar and Drew Richardson is a Brown Fellow.

“This was very helpful to me, it really changed my life,” says Moseley about becoming a McConnell Scholar.

Richardson also spoke out on becoming a Brown Fellow, “his was a program I’ve wanted to be in for a year at this point and it was just really cool to see a dream of that come true.”

“I was absolutely ecstatic when I heard it. I, I swear, I almost passed out, my parents came in, and it was amazing. I did not think that I would have gotten something like that,” says Moseley.

Richardson adds, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget that day. I was actually in Atlanta, we were on spring break, and I got the phone call while I was in the aquarium and I originally missed the first phone call. But I was, I was very anxious about that. But once I got that call, I mean, the amount of relief that was off of my shoulders.”

Moseley says getting to achieve becoming a McConnell Scholar was not easy

“It took a lot of dedication, a lot of sacrifices with friends, I wasn’t going out as much as other people, I wasn’t enjoying the same things that they did, but I think it was worth it.” -- Jack Moseley

Richardson says becoming a Brown Fellow was a dream for him.

“I felt like the Brown Fellow Program was the one that spoke to me the most, it was talking about a diverse group of different leaders from different areas and I felt, you know, from a small town, Kentucky, I think I could represent that demographic, with my leadership skills.” -- Drew Richardson

Both say their senior year was nothing they could’ve been prepared for with a worldwide pandemic but they learned to adapt

Moseley adds, “it was very hard on me for the first couple of weeks just transitioning from online, or in-person again like it was normal. It took a lot out of us, but we adapted and I think most students have this year.”

“I really struggled my first semester being online, one thing I love about Glasgow itself is that the teachers make a really good job of reaching out to students and always being accessible,” says Richardson

Both also spoke on their plans during college.

“I plan on being a surgeon, so it was hard to decide between pre-med or something just in the sciences. I ended up going with chemistry as my main major, and then we’ll see how the political science thing will work on later, but I’m excited,” explained Moseley.

“I think I’m leaning towards mechanical engineering right now, I’ve always loved math, and I love working with my hands and stuff. So I’m really excited to get there and start working,” added Richardson.

Moseley and Richardson will graduate on May 21st.

