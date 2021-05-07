Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases; 3.50% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor also said this week that Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state’s vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.

“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”

Gov. Beshear reported 638 new cases of the virus, 10 new deaths and one death from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report.

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-7-2021 (WBKO)

