Hot Rods get a double-header sweep against Greenville

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Erik Ostberg homered twice with a grand slam and had four hits with seven RBIs while Jordan Qsar homered as part of a three-hit, six RBI day to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a doubleheader sweep of the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hot Rods and Drive will play the fourth game of the series on Friday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch.

