Hot Rods get a double-header sweep against Greenville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Erik Ostberg homered twice with a grand slam and had four hits with seven RBIs while Jordan Qsar homered as part of a three-hit, six RBI day to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a doubleheader sweep of the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hot Rods and Drive will play the fourth game of the series on Friday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.