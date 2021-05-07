Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Diane Lightfoot.

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Diane Lightfoot plays a key role at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, that many might not be aware of.

“I’ve been here for about 11 years. I had helped open up when they built 3D and 4D. I have opened it up, cleaned it up, we get it ready to move in. The fourth floor is Nero and, open heart. The third floor was orthopedic. I’m a supervisor in environmental,” said Diane Lightfoot, Hero.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it was up to Diane and her team to clean rooms on the COVID floor.

“I was environmental supervisor, and I would do my housekeeping and stuff. I would communicate with them by phone. We had certain boundaries and lines, we went through. We would tell them how to process and clean the COVID rooms, and how to disinfect them. We have a machine that she’s called Trudy, that we take and when we clean the rooms. So I’m responsible to make sure that everything gets followed up, and the job gets done,” Lightfoot added.

For her hard work and dedication, we honor Diane Lightfoot in this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“When I heard that Diane was nominated, I was very happy for her and she’s very well deserving of it. I’m not at all surprised. Diane exemplifies great leadership. Last year had been a challenging year and she rose to the top. She stays calm. She keeps patients first and that’s what I really appreciate about her,” said Jonathan Phelps, Director of Environmental Services.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000