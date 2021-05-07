Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Diane Lightfoot

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Diane Lightfoot.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Diane Lightfoot.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Diane Lightfoot plays a key role at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, that many might not be aware of.

“I’ve been here for about 11 years. I had helped open up when they built 3D and 4D. I have opened it up, cleaned it up, we get it ready to move in. The fourth floor is Nero and, open heart. The third floor was orthopedic. I’m a supervisor in environmental,” said Diane Lightfoot, Hero.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it was up to Diane and her team to clean rooms on the COVID floor.

“I was environmental supervisor, and I would do my housekeeping and stuff. I would communicate with them by phone. We had certain boundaries and lines, we went through. We would tell them how to process and clean the COVID rooms, and how to disinfect them. We have a machine that she’s called Trudy, that we take and when we clean the rooms. So I’m responsible to make sure that everything gets followed up, and the job gets done,” Lightfoot added.

For her hard work and dedication, we honor Diane Lightfoot in this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“When I heard that Diane was nominated, I was very happy for her and she’s very well deserving of it. I’m not at all surprised. Diane exemplifies great leadership. Last year had been a challenging year and she rose to the top. She stays calm. She keeps patients first and that’s what I really appreciate about her,” said Jonathan Phelps, Director of Environmental Services.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

The JA M&L Electrical Race has announces date and time of races.
Junior Achievement to debut The M&L Electrical Race for JA Event Saturday, June 5, 2021
View From The Hill: Long overdue celebration of WKU’s Class of 2020 happening Saturday
Allen County Health Department
The Allen County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations
MCHD
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19