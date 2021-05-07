Junior Achievement to debut The M&L Electrical Race for JA Event Saturday, June 5, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, June 5th, corporate teams, individual adults and individual children (ages 14-17) will leave it all on the track as they race in the inaugural M&L Electrical Race for JA, presented by US Bank, to benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky retired the Mini Corvette Challenge in 2020, and is offering the M&L Electrical Race for JA, presented by US Bank, as a replacement event.

Race Sponsorships are available for corporations to purchase as an excellent team builder opportunity, and members of the public are encouraged to register to participate.

“The M&L Electrical Race for JA, presented by US Bank, is a very promising community event and Junior Achievement fundraiser,” said Abby Phillips, Director of Education and Interim President for JA. “We expect this event to be as popular, if not more popular and successful, as Mini Corvette Challenge. There are fewer financial

and safety barriers to participate, and every team member will have a chance to race the go karts. Children ages 14 and older who are at least 60 inches tall can join in on the fun, too!”

The race will take place at NCM Kartplex, located at the NCM Motorsports Park, from 8 am to 12 pm CT. Racers will enjoy a go kart racing experience and learn about STEM components on site.

Racers will compete in three categories: teams of four adults ages 18 and older and at least 60 inches tall; individual adults ages 18 and older and at least 60 inches tall; and individual children, ages 14-17 and at least 60 inches tall. Guardians must be present on site during the event for minors to race, and waivers must be signed for all participants. Closed toe shoes are required. No exceptions.

“We’re thrilled to bring The M&L Electrical Race for JA to the NCM Kartplex located at the NCM Motorsports Park just minutes away from the Corvette Assembly Plant, where every Corvette in the world is made,” said NCM Motorsports Park Marketing Coordinator Taylor Howard. “It’s a natural fit, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone and their families to experience our go-karts and racetrack.”

Participants will receive an event T-shirt, lunch ticket, one race and STEM educational experience. Corporations and members of the public are encouraged to participate.

Awards will be given for teams and individual adults for Fastest Lap Time, Slowest Lap Time, and Best Costume. Awards will be given for individual children for Fastest Lap Time, Second Fastest Lap Time, and Best Costume.

There are 25 spots available for team races, from 8-10 am CT. There are 50 spots available for individual adult races, from 10-11 am CT. There are 50 spots available for individual children

races, from 11 am – 12 pm CT. Team awards will be calculated by averaging all team members’ lap times.

This endorphin-packed event will be held rain or shine.

However, the threat of tornadoes, flooding or lightning will cancel the event.

NCM Motorsports Park will make this decision. In case of event cancellation, the event date will be moved to June 26, 2021.

For event requirements and registration details, visit www.jaforkids.com.

Registration ends June 2, 2021. No walk-up participants the day of the event will be accepted. No exceptions.

Junior Achievement thanks WBKO for being Media Sponsor for the event.

