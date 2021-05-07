Louisville Zoo Lemur exhibit opens with new Lemurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Louisville Zoo guests are seeing some new faces and a new design at one of the popular first stops at the Zoo.

Formerly Lemur Mountain, the newly renovated exhibit now features new climbing structures for the ring-tailed lemurs.

New faces include Hermes (9 years old), Hawthorne (8 years old) and Cedar (8 years old) all from the Utica Zoo in Utica, NY.

These three new males join Ivan and Faust, the Zoo’s 28-year-old lemurs who have been at the Zoo since 1994.

The new exhibit features additional green space with numerous new plants, several climbing structures including a large tree on the north end and a heated hut structure/dry shelter for added animal space choices during rainy, windy or slightly cooler days.

Right now, the lemurs are in two groups rotating on and off exhibit, but eventually will all be integrated together in the new space.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (enjoy until 6 p.m.) through September.

For more information chick here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.