Advertisement

Louisville Zoo Lemur exhibit opens with new Lemurs

Visit the Louisville Zoo's new Lemur Exhibit
Visit the Louisville Zoo's new Lemur Exhibit(Louisville Zoo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Louisville Zoo guests are seeing some new faces and a new design at one of the popular first stops at the Zoo.

Formerly Lemur Mountain, the newly renovated exhibit now features new climbing structures for the ring-tailed lemurs.

New faces include Hermes (9 years old), Hawthorne (8 years old) and Cedar (8 years old) all from the Utica Zoo in Utica, NY.

These three new males join Ivan and Faust, the Zoo’s 28-year-old lemurs who have been at the Zoo since 1994.

The new exhibit features additional green space with numerous new plants, several climbing structures including a large tree on the north end and a heated hut structure/dry shelter for added animal space choices during rainy, windy or slightly cooler days.

Right now, the lemurs are in two groups rotating on and off exhibit, but eventually will all be integrated together in the new space.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (enjoy until 6 p.m.) through September.

For more information chick here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

"Portrait of an Eagle" created by the 1st Place Overall winner of the 2021 Congressional Art...
US Congressman Brett Guthrie announces the 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners
The JA M&L Electrical Race has announces date and time of races.
Junior Achievement to debut The M&L Electrical Race for JA Event Saturday, June 5, 2021
View From The Hill: Long overdue celebration of WKU’s Class of 2020 happening Saturday
Allen County Health Department
The Allen County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations