PACCAR Parts’ $52.2 million distribution center to be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A distributor for after-market truck, trailer, bus and engine parts is building a new facility in Kentucky and expects to create 80 full-time jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced PACCAR Parts’ $52.2 million distribution center will be in Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development.

The company is a division of the Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. The company makes light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF names.

Officials broke ground on the facility Thursday.

