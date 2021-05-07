Advertisement

Senator Mitch McConnell stops in Allen Co. to discuss worker shortage, inflation

Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In a roundtable meeting on Thursday, Senator Mitch McConnell sat down with Allen County officials to discuss the issues of inflation and worker shortages in the community.

“My family runs a restaurant here now in the county, and they’re struggling to find enough employees to open back up full time,” Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper said. “A lot of small businesses are suffering the same problem.”

Larger operations in Allen County are also having a hard time finding employees. “I think Dollar General has 120 positions available right now. Sumitomo has 81, Smuckers has some positions available. Halton does also which is our largest employer,” Harper added.

Senator Mitch McConnell said people taking advantage of unemployment benefits are to blame for the shortage of workers. “A great many of Kentuckians and Americans look at the situation and find they’re better off financially to stay home whether than go back to work,” he said.

Inflation was another topical brought to the table on Thursday. Al Pedigo, a local farmer and member of Allen County’s Industrial Development Board, attended the meeting. He said he sees first-hand supply chain issues, which in turn has caused prices of materials to go up.

“Fuel prices have gone up...so when fuel goes up, fertilize goes up, my labor costs go up. All that happens in a short time here with this inflation that we’re starting to experience,” Pedigo explained.

Here in the next couple of weeks, Allen County is set to receive $4.9 million from the federal $1.9 trillion dollar relief package passed in March. How the money is spent will be decided amongst local leaders. Judge-Executive Dennis Harper hopes some goes to a new park being build that will include a sportsplex, walking trails, and a fishing pond.

“We’re really excited about it, whether we get to spend that money or not, we will continue to get that part going,” Harper said.

Harper and Pedigo both encouraged the public to go back to work if they are able to. “That’s what makes this place a great place to live, makes America go, and I know Allen county is full of hard-working people,” Harper said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Search and Rescue says 24-year-old Gabriella Smith went hiking in the Auxier...
Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Cave City flooding
Cave City residents affected by flooding
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
Local builder fears the high prices could carry into 2022.
Busy builder predicts high lumber prices through the year

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Source: Facebook: Attorney General Daniel Cameron)
Kentucky attorney general establishes search warrant task force
Two Glasgow High School seniors are celebrating outstanding achievements. Both will attend the...
Glasgow High School 2021 graduating class includes a McConnell Scholar and a Brown Scholar
Kentucky State Police are investigating a rape in Simpson County
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Thunderstorms will sweep through the region as a cold front passes through.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!