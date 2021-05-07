US Congressman Brett Guthrie announces the 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced the winners from the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

Alexis Gribbins of Nelson County High School is the overall winner for the second year in a row with her artwork, “Portrait of an Eagle.” Gribbins was named overall winner for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition with her drawing “Self Portrait.”

“Congratulations to Alexis for being a back-to-back overall winner of the Second District Congressional Art Competition,” said Guthrie. “Winning the overall competition with two different styles of artwork showcases the range of her outstanding artistic abilities, and her ‘Portrait of an Eagle’ will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual art contest for high school students, sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Each spring Guthrie hosts the art contest in Kentucky’s Second District. All of the winners, except for the “Facebook Favorite” winner chosen by the public, are determined by an independent panel of art professors in the Second District.

“I would also like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s art contest,” Guthrie continued. “We received 46 pieces of incredible artwork from students in Kentucky’s Second District. I’m proud to showcase all the students’ artwork on my Facebook page and several of the winning artworks in my local office. Thanks to the students for making this another great year by submitting extraordinary artwork, and thanks to the art professors from local universities, who served as judges for this contest.”

Suzie Endicott of Barren County High School won second place overall with “Through the Eyes of the Forgotten,” and Katlyn Beasley of Butler County High School is the third place overall winner with “2020 Pandemic.” Lydia Newton of Nelson County High School was chosen by the public as the “Facebook Favorite” winner with “Holding On Where I Am Able.” All three of these artworks will be displayed in Guthrie’s Bowling Green office.

Below is a full list of winners from the 2021 Congressional Art Competition:

1st Place Overall:

Alexis Gribbins, Nelson County High School, “Portrait of an Eagle”

2nd Place Overall:

Suzie Endicott, Barren County High School, “Through the Eyes of the Forgotten”

3rd Place Overall:

Katlyn Beasley, Butler County High School, “2020 Pandemic”

Overall Honorable Mentions:

Lydia Newton, Nelson County High School, “Billy Joe Rogers”

Amber Groce, Nelson County High School, “Glass Casted Shadows”

“Facebook Favorite” winner

Lydia Newton, Nelson County High School, “Holding On Where I Am Able”

Barren County:

1st place

Suzie Endicott, Barren County High School, “Through the Eyes of the Forgotten”

Boyle County:

1st place

Cora Gilbert, Boyle County High School, “Outlook”

2nd place

Alma Harris, Boyle County High School, “Queen Bee”

Breckinridge County

1st place

Madilyn Moore, Breckinridge County High School, “Winter Joy”

Butler County:

1st place

Katlyn Beasley, Butler County High School, “2020 Pandemic”

2nd place

Graci Leach, Butler County High School, “Rough River Photo 1”

3rd place

Katlyn Beasley, Butler County High School, “Sabrina”

Daviess County:

1st place

Wah Doh, Apollo High School, “Darling”

2nd place

Cecilia Hemingway, Owensboro High School, “Talk to the Wind”

3rd place

Emily Campbell, Apollo High School, “Healing Process”

Jessamine County:

1st place

Sydney Morris, Lexington Catholic High School, “Glass Bottles”

Nelson County:

1st place

Alexis Gribbins, Nelson County High School, “Portrait of an Eagle”

2nd place

Lydia Newton, Nelson County High School, “Holding On Where I Am Able”

3rd place

Isabel Harris, Bardstown High School, “My Feet Can’t Touch the Bottom”

