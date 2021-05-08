A stormy and breezy Mother’s Day ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overcast conditions took over our Saturday afternoon! We had some stray showers move through the area earlier but expect conditions to remain dry for tonight.

Sustained wind gusts of 15-25 mph are expected. (wbko)

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day will be a soggy one as multiple rounds of showers and storms roll in. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the South Central KY area under a marginal risk for severe weather. Though we’re not expecting a complete washout, you’ll need to stay weather aware especially through the evening. The main threat for our region is thunderstorm development and 15-25mph sustained wind gusts. Stronger localized wind gusts are also a possibility which will make driving difficult. Storms will weaken by the late evening hours tomorrow.

The rain should finish moving out by Monday morning for a partly cloudy start to the work week! Temperatures will stay cool and struggle to make it out of the 60s. The skies clear out just in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday. Daytime highs will flirt with the low to mid 60s. Clouds roll back in for our next weather maker mid-week as we track a slight chance of rain Wednesday night. Isolated showers will move along a cold front Thursday morning. We dry out by the afternoon though, making way for sunshine to peak through! Temperatures warmup through Friday with a forecasted high of 71. Daytime temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A beautiful weekend is in store for us next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High 75, Low 51, winds S-20

MONDAY: AM showers, then clearing. High 62, Low 44, winds N-8

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 66, Low 44, winds NE-10

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 93 (1936)

Record Low: 34 (1885)

Today’s Precip: .00″

Monthly Precip: 4.05″ (+2.61″)

Yearly Precip: 24.25″ (+5.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Medium (4.5 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

