Authorities: 3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and two others are injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead and two were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

