Advertisement

Beshear: Kentucky collected record sales tax revenues

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky collected record amounts of sales tax revenues in April.

He says it reflects growing consumer spending in another sign of economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The governor says sales tax receipts last month reached $486.5 million, the state’s best-ever total for an April.

He was citing preliminary figures Thursday.

The governor pointed to the latest sales tax numbers as another indication that Kentucky’s economy is surging.

Earlier this week, a credit rating agency upgraded its assessment of Kentucky’s financial outlook.

The state is predicting a massive General Fund surplus when the current fiscal year ends.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
La Placita Store
La Placita suffers from another armed robbery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces easing of capacity restrictions Memorial Day weekend
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Dog rescue by BGFD.
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues dog from enbankment

Latest News

Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 30,462 cases of COVID-19
An unsettled Mother's Day weekend
A mainly dry Friday evening!
KY Secretary of State Michael Adams discusses election reform @ 5
KY Secretary of State Michael Adams discusses election reform @ 5