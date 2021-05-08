Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man paroled after the 2016 shooting of another man in the head over an argument about football teams was arrested Friday after police said he led them on a foot chase.

Cameron Buckner and another man, Sultan Alnghaimshi, were arrested after an incident that started at Lampkin Place Apartments.

Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the apartments where they talked to a person involved who was with a friend and the friend’s small child. According to the report, the victim told them Sultan Alnghaimshi became angry with them and retrieved a small, black handgun from the front waistband on his pants. The victim said Alnghimshi pointed the gun at them and then in the air, firing six shots which resulted in police receiving the shots fired call.

When BGPD arrived, they said Alnghaimshi was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and Buckner was in the passenger seat and a woman was with him. Police said an officer grabbed Cameron by the wrist and told Alnghimshi to come to him, but Alnghimshi ran instead. Alnghaimshi was eventually taken into custody in the basement of a building on Chestnut Street.

According to the report, an officer told Buckner he was being detained. Buckner began to turn toward the officer while he was attempting to gain control of his hands to place him in handcuffs, turning and running away. Buckner was eventually taken into custody around E 10th Avenue.

An officer said that during the chase, he had seen Buckner holding a handgun. Buckner then threw the handgun and ran toward Chestnut Street. The .380 handgun was recovered with five rounds in the magazine.

According to the report, the car involved in the incident was searched, and large quantities of cocaine and marijuana were found along with around $50,000 in cash.

Buckner was taken to the Medical Center for his level of intoxication and injuries sustained from falling during the pursuit. Police said that while at the Medical Center, Buckner admitted to snorting cocaine and consuming large amounts of alcohol prior to the initial incident.

Alnghaimshi was charged with several offenses including trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in marijuana, fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence.

Buckner was charged with several offenses including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in marijuana, fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence.

Sultan Alnghaimshi (Warren County Regional jail)

