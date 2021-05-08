Edmonson County student graduates high school with associates degree

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKYCTC held its graduation on Friday. Because of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was different than usual. Students were given a time slot between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to walk across the stage and receive their diploma as their families watched.

“It’s just a very special time and this year out of any year in higher education...these are all more powerful stories because of what these students have gone through the last 12-14 months,” SKYCTC President Phillip Neal said.

SKYCTC graduated more than 200 students Friday, one of them is Alexas Engel. Engel is a senior in high school graduating with an associate’s degree.

“It is not an everyday occurrence because it does take a tremendous amount of work while you’re going through high school and earning a college education,” Neal said. “It’s something we definitely invest in to help these kids get a head start.”

Aside from schoolwork, Engel was also heavily involved in athletics throughout her high school career. She was a top female archer and ran track and cross country.

“I’d go home from my practices, sit for a couple of hours, do college, go to bed, wake up, go to school, the same thing all over again,” Engel said. She was also crowned Miss Kentucky Teen 2020.

Engel mentioned staying on top of everything wasn’t always easy, but she is thankful for the support system she had along the way. “I had multiple points for wanting to give up, especially this semester when COVID hit,” she said. “My mom really came through and she helped me keep my stuff straight.”

Engel also wanted to thank Ali Bechtold at SKYCTC for helping her schedule classes to graduate on time. She plans on attending WKU this fall with intention of becoming a pediatric nurse. “I just knew I wanted to work directly with kids,” Engel said.

Engel will also graduate from Edmonson County High School later this month.

