Gov. Beshear: 544 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported Saturday
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The governor says 1,859,277 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Beshear reported 544 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 448,757 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.32 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 109 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 18 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,579.
As of Saturday, 417 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 107 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.
