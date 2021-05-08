Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance on Tug Clark Road.

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff, authorities found Darrell Wilson of Edmonton, Kentucky putting a small ax in the homeowner’s vehicle.

Wilson was also found to be in possession of the homeowner’s keys, cell phone, and methamphetamine.

According to the homeowner, Wilson was armed with a small ax and threatened to kill the homeowner with the ax, then took the homeowner’s keys and attempted to take the homeowner’s vehicle.

Wilson was arrested and charged with the following;

· Robbery 1st Degree

· Burglary 1st Degree

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

· Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)

· Menacing

· Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

He was taken to the Barren County Jail

