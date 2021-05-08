Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

