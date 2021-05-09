A wet end to the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop in the region as a cold front sweeps through the region. This system won’t be a complete washout as we are only expecting .2-.45″ of rain by the end of the day.

South Central KY is still under a marginal risk for severe weather. This indicates that a few strong isolated storms may occur. The main threat includes damaging sustained wind gusts and thunderstorm development. Models show max wind gusts reaching 40mph. These strong winds may blow any loose decor or tree limbs on a property. Along with the moderate to heavy pockets of rain from thunderstorms, these winds will make for a difficult drive this evening. Definitely plan to stay indoors if you can!

The rain should clear out after early Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. The skies clear out just in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday! Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s so it’ll be a great day to be outdoors. Stray showers may occur late in the evening on Wednesday as the next weather maker arrives. Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning but conditions turn dry throughout the rest of the day. A warming trend arrives as we approach the end of the week! Friday looks mostly clear with daytime highs lingering in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Things only get warmer through the weekend. Model readings show good support for a high of 78 on Sunday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM showers, then clearing. High 64, Low 44, winds NE-8

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 66, Low 46, winds NE-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible late. High 64, Low 45, winds NE-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (1936)

Record Low: 34 (1960)

Today’s Precip: .33″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.77″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Medium (6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2468 Mold Spore Count)

