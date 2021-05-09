Advertisement

Deemer’s Flowers says this Mother’s Day was a lot busier than last year

Demeer's Flowers
Demeer's Flowers(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 8, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mother’s Day is Sunday May 9th and one flower shop in Bowling Green was a lot busier than this time last year.

Ellen Buchanon is the owner of Deemer’s Flowers she said this year, they were a lot busier for various reasons.

She says they had to stop taking orders Saturday morning.

“We pretty much had to cut off orders this morning, we’ve been running out of flowers, really, we’ve had two big proms this weekend. We’ve also had Nurse’s Appreciation Week, Teacher Appreciation Week on top of Mother’s Day, and so we’ve just had a whole lot going on. We’ve had a lot of preparations to do, a lot of flowers to order a lot of extra help to bring in,” says Buchanon.

Buchanon also adds that if you haven’t gotten a Mother’s Day gift yet they will get a new shipment of flowers next week, so you can call to get them delivered next week.

