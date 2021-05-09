Gov. Beshear: 1.8 million Kentuckians received at least first dose of vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Gov. Beshear’s office announced more than 1.86 million unique persons in Kentucky have been vaccinated, meaning they have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear also reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.28%.

6,341,702 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus with 448,952 testing positive.

To date 6,586 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 with *51,824 reported recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

