Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1.8 million Kentuckians received at least first dose of vaccine

Beshear also reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.28%.
Beshear also reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.28%.(AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Gov. Beshear’s office announced more than 1.86 million unique persons in Kentucky have been vaccinated, meaning they have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear also reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.28%.

6,341,702 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus with 448,952 testing positive.

To date 6,586 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 with *51,824 reported recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
SKYCTC Graduation
Edmonson County student graduates high school with associates degree

Latest News

Starting next week dry!
A wet end to the weekend!
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again