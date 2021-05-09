Hot Rods fall to Drive 15-6 in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Jacson McGowan hit his second grand slam of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-2) 15-6 loss to the Greenville Drive (2-4) on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field at the West End.

Evan Edwards hit a solo homer to lead off the eighth off and Bowling Green loaded the bases on three walks. With one out, Mcgowan hit a long homer over the green monster and off the brick building in left for his second grand slam of the series. The homer cut the BG deficit to five runs at 11-6. Greenville added four in the bottom of the frame and went on to win 15-6.

The Hot Rods return to action on Tuesday to start a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

