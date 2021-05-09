Advertisement

Hot Rods fall to Drive 15-6 in series finale

BG Hot Rods logo
BG Hot Rods logo(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Jacson McGowan hit his second grand slam of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-2) 15-6 loss to the Greenville Drive (2-4) on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field at the West End.

Evan Edwards hit a solo homer to lead off the eighth off and Bowling Green loaded the bases on three walks. With one out, Mcgowan hit a long homer over the green monster and off the brick building in left for his second grand slam of the series. The homer cut the BG deficit to five runs at 11-6. Greenville added four in the bottom of the frame and went on to win 15-6.

The Hot Rods return to action on Tuesday to start a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
SKYCTC Graduation
Edmonson County student graduates high school with associates degree

Latest News

McLean County at Warren Central
McLean County defeats Warren Central 11-2
Isaiah Mason has been named 4th Region Player of the Year.
Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason makes First team All-State
Hot Rods get a double-header sweep against Greenville
Hot Rods get a win in their first game since 2019