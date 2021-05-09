Advertisement

Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again

Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green, Ky has faced many hardships in...
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green, Ky has faced many hardships in the last year, from her restaurant shutting down due to COVID-19 then re-opening with restrictions, to getting diagnosed with cancer once again, after fighting for years.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner has been a meeting place for great food and a family-friendly environment for over a decade.

Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green, Ky has faced many hardships in the last year, from her restaurant shutting down due to COVID-19 then re-opening with restrictions, to getting diagnosed with cancer once again, after fighting for years.

On Saturday a benefit was held at Lisa’s Fifth Street diner were members of the community came together to help support Lisa during this time.

“I have ovarian cancer, I start chemo again May the 17th. It’ll be my fifth round--it’s a cancer that will go away and it will come back,” said Lisa.

https://gofund.me/a2730fb0

Posted by WBKO Television on Saturday, May 8, 2021

“2009 doctor Smith here said he was getting more out of the visits than she was. If she started feeling bad to come back and see him, they thought she was cancer-free. Then it came back in 2015 real bad and she’s been battling it about every day..” said Lisa’s husband.

We here at WBKO are rooting for you Lisa! If you weren’t able to make it out to today’s benefit you can donate to her GoFundMe by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
Eric Sturgeon
Barren County fugitive arrested
The food truck event includes seven trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and...
Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

Latest News

Demeer's Flowers
Deemer’s Flowers says this Mother’s Day was a lot busier than last year
The Knotty Pretzel
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic
Sustained wind gusts of 15-25 mph are expected.
A stormy and breezy Mother’s Day ahead!
KY COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 544 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported Saturday