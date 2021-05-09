Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner has been a meeting place for great food and a family-friendly environment for over a decade.

Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green, Ky has faced many hardships in the last year, from her restaurant shutting down due to COVID-19 then re-opening with restrictions, to getting diagnosed with cancer once again, after fighting for years.

On Saturday a benefit was held at Lisa’s Fifth Street diner were members of the community came together to help support Lisa during this time.

“I have ovarian cancer, I start chemo again May the 17th. It’ll be my fifth round--it’s a cancer that will go away and it will come back,” said Lisa.

“2009 doctor Smith here said he was getting more out of the visits than she was. If she started feeling bad to come back and see him, they thought she was cancer-free. Then it came back in 2015 real bad and she’s been battling it about every day..” said Lisa’s husband.

We here at WBKO are rooting for you Lisa! If you weren’t able to make it out to today’s benefit you can donate to her GoFundMe by clicking here.

