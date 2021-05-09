Advertisement

Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run collision at Cove Hollow Cemetery.(Edmonson County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run collision at Cove Hollow Cemetery.

Police say the investigation shows this happened after midnight on 5/9/21, and police say the vehicle involved is suspected to be a dark green 1992 Ford Ranger.

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says, “Our agency takes damage to religious property very seriously, if you have any information regarding this case, please call Edmonson County Dispatch at 270-597-2729.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
SKYCTC Graduation
Edmonson County student graduates high school with associates degree

Latest News

Starting next week dry!
A wet end to the weekend!
Beshear also reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.28%.
Gov. Beshear: 1.8 million Kentuckians received at least first dose of vaccine
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again