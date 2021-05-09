Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run collision at Cove Hollow Cemetery.

Police say the investigation shows this happened after midnight on 5/9/21, and police say the vehicle involved is suspected to be a dark green 1992 Ford Ranger.

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says, “Our agency takes damage to religious property very seriously, if you have any information regarding this case, please call Edmonson County Dispatch at 270-597-2729.”

