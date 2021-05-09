The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We first told you about a new artisan pretzel shop back in December.

The Knotty Pretzel was started by Chelsea Adams and Matthew Shadwick in a rented kitchen space in Alvaton.

Now a few months later, The Knotty Pretzel is expanding to downtown Bowling Green.

The shop will now be located at 314 East Main Street.

Adams spoke on fulfilling a dream, starting and expanding her business.

“Because this is something I’ve always wanted to do. I graduated early from high school and went to culinary school and I knew that this is something I wanted to do. So the fact that this is something that gets called mine, and we got to expand so quickly and I also know our growth, and you can see it, what can be, you know, even more than what we are right now. So the fact that Bowling Green is loving what we’re doing, and being so supportive, and having our back is a phenomenal experience to have like I just can’t put it into words how grateful we are,” says Adams.

She also says they plan on modifying their new location and making it into more than what it is now.

Currently, their store hours are Monday through Wednesday from 11 am to 3 pm and Thursday to Friday from 11 am to 5 pm.

