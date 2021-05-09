Advertisement

The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic

The Knotty Pretzel
The Knotty Pretzel(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We first told you about a new artisan pretzel shop back in December.

The Knotty Pretzel was started by Chelsea Adams and Matthew Shadwick in a rented kitchen space in Alvaton.

Now a few months later, The Knotty Pretzel is expanding to downtown Bowling Green.

The shop will now be located at 314 East Main Street.

Adams spoke on fulfilling a dream, starting and expanding her business.

“Because this is something I’ve always wanted to do. I graduated early from high school and went to culinary school and I knew that this is something I wanted to do. So the fact that this is something that gets called mine, and we got to expand so quickly and I also know our growth, and you can see it, what can be, you know, even more than what we are right now. So the fact that Bowling Green is loving what we’re doing, and being so supportive, and having our back is a phenomenal experience to have like I just can’t put it into words how grateful we are,” says Adams.

She also says they plan on modifying their new location and making it into more than what it is now.

Currently, their store hours are Monday through Wednesday from 11 am to 3 pm and Thursday to Friday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
Eric Sturgeon
Barren County fugitive arrested
The food truck event includes seven trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and...
Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

Latest News

Demeer's Flowers
Deemer’s Flowers says this Mother’s Day was a lot busier than last year
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green, Ky has faced many hardships in...
Lisa Parker, owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner battles cancer once again
Sustained wind gusts of 15-25 mph are expected.
A stormy and breezy Mother’s Day ahead!
KY COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 544 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported Saturday