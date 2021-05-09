Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station.

The incident happened at the Shell Station on South Main Street in Leitchfield, according to K105.

According to officials, a truck driven by 59-year-old Garry Jaeggers, of Mammoth Cave, crashed his truck into the front of the gas station. During the crash, 54-year-old Brenda L. Brown, of Ashland was hit and killed.

K105 reports, “According to Deputy Grayson County Coroner Larry Holeman, Brown had been picked up by her boyfriend, who lives in Beaver Dam, and was being taken to Ohio County to meet her boyfriend’s parents. She went into Shell to buy a pack of gum, Holeman said, when the truck crashed through the front of the store.

Holeman pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed. Jaeggers was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for a blood draw, which is Leitchfield Police Department standard operating procedure in cases such as this.”

The investigation is ongoing.

