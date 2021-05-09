Advertisement

Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station(K105)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station.

The incident happened at the Shell Station on South Main Street in Leitchfield, according to K105.

According to officials, a truck driven by 59-year-old Garry Jaeggers, of Mammoth Cave, crashed his truck into the front of the gas station. During the crash, 54-year-old Brenda L. Brown, of Ashland was hit and killed.

K105 reports, “According to Deputy Grayson County Coroner Larry Holeman, Brown had been picked up by her boyfriend, who lives in Beaver Dam, and was being taken to Ohio County to meet her boyfriend’s parents. She went into Shell to buy a pack of gum, Holeman said, when the truck crashed through the front of the store.

Holeman pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed. Jaeggers was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for a blood draw, which is Leitchfield Police Department standard operating procedure in cases such as this.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Buckner
Cameron Buckner arrested on several charges after foot pursuit
John Ellis of Simpson County has been arrested on allegations of rape.
Simpson County man arrested on a rape and kidnapping charges
Darrell S Wilson of Edmonton, KY
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, assault, and other charges
Eric Sturgeon
Barren County fugitive arrested
The food truck event includes seven trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and...
Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

Latest News

bee removal in Barren County
Barren County man on a mission to keep the bees safe
WKU celebrates graduation
WKU Class of 2020 celebrates Commencement
Demeer's Flowers
Deemer’s Flowers says this Mother’s Day was a lot busier than last year
The Knotty Pretzel
The Knotty Pretzel talks expansion amidst the pandemic