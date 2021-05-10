Advertisement

CenterPointe Church honors mother’s through a giveaway

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -CenterPointe Church in Bowling Green celebrated Mother’s Day Sunday morning with several giveaways.

Last year the church had a virtual celebration for mothers, gave out flowers, and even gave away a car.

This year the church had an in-person service where every mother received a gift box. Several mothers also won giveaways that included an all-paid trip to the salon.

“We support local businesses and we love, to do what we can to help the local economy. So we went to several business owners. There are some stylists here in our church who have donated haircuts and hair colors for moms. So we’re going to be doing some giveaway some drawings,” said Jacob Holmes, pastor. “We’ve actually been taking nominations for the last few weeks for some special gifts for moms. Today every mom is getting something and then some special moms are gonna get a lot of special things.”

CenterPointe also set up a photobooth for members to snap pics with their moms before the service started.

