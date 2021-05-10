Clouds decrease, but we stay chilly to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cool Mother’s Day weekend, we still have cool weather, but it is drier in south-central Kentucky!

Clouds decrease today, but things will still be chilly! Grab the jacket before going outside! (WBKO)

Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. The skies clear out just in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday! Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s so it’ll be a great day to be outdoors. Wednesday will be another sunny day, but it will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s. Stray showers are possible Thursday, but conditions will be mainly dry throughout most of the day. A warming trend arrives as we approach the end of the week! Friday looks mostly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Things only get warmer through the weekend. Model readings show good support for a high of 76 on Sunday, though isolated showers will be back in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds decrease. Chilly. High 64. Low 44. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 64. Low 45. Winds NE at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1936)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2263 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.33″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.77″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.91″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

