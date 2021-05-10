Advertisement

Clouds decrease, but we stay chilly to start the work week!

By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cool Mother’s Day weekend, we still have cool weather, but it is drier in south-central Kentucky!

Clouds decrease today, but things will still be chilly! Grab the jacket before going outside!
Clouds decrease today, but things will still be chilly! Grab the jacket before going outside!(WBKO)

Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. The skies clear out just in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday! Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s so it’ll be a great day to be outdoors. Wednesday will be another sunny day, but it will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s. Stray showers are possible Thursday, but conditions will be mainly dry throughout most of the day. A warming trend arrives as we approach the end of the week! Friday looks mostly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Things only get warmer through the weekend. Model readings show good support for a high of 76 on Sunday, though isolated showers will be back in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds decrease. Chilly. High 64. Low 44. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 64. Low 45. Winds NE at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1936)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2263 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.33″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.77″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.91″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Tracking dry weather for south-central Kentucky for the first half of the work week!
Clouds decrease, but we stay cool Monday midday
Tracking a cooling trend in south-central Kentucky!
Dry with decreasing clouds for a cool start to the work week!
A dry stretch ahead
A cool start to the week!
Starting next week dry!
A wet end to the weekend!