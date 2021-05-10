Cool Air Hangs Around

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will move through South-Central KY from time to time through mid-week, but we’ll stay mainly dry...not to mention, unseasonably cool!

Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. The skies clear out just in time for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day on Tuesday! Temperatures will be flirting with the mid 60s so it’ll be a great day to be outdoors. Wednesday will be another sunny day, but it will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 60s. Stray showers are possible Thursday, but conditions will be mainly dry throughout most of the day. A warming trend arrives as we approach the end of the week! Friday looks mostly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Things only get warmer through the weekend. Model readings show good support for a high of 76 on Sunday, though isolated showers will be back in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 68, Low 46, winds NE-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. High 68, Low 46, winds NE-12

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower possible. High 68, Low 45, winds NE-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1936)

Record Low: 32 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.60″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.74″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2263 Mold Spore Count)

