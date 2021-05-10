Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested in connection to a complaint on Calvary Drive of a suspicious person.
Police made contact with Tony Gilbert in the parking lot of the Quality Inn.
Officers located Methamphetamine and a glass pipe that belonged to Gilbert.
Gilbert was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st offense and possession drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.