Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested in connection to a complaint on Calvary Drive of a suspicious person.

Police made contact with Tony Gilbert in the parking lot of the Quality Inn.

Officers located Methamphetamine and a glass pipe that belonged to Gilbert.

Gilbert was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st offense and possession drug paraphernalia.

