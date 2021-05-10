GOLDEN ALERT: Glasgow Police looking for missing man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

John Edberg is a white male 5′5″, 120 lbs. with white hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, green heavy jacket, khaki pants and brown shoes. Edberg was last seen leaving the YMCA in a 2016 red Nissan Rogue with Kentucky Registration Plate 971ZKJ at 10:51 a.m. The vehicle has a silver luggage rack and an AAA sticker next to the registration plate.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

