Hilltoppers clinch 2021 Conference USA tournament berth

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball has clinched a postseason berth to the 2021 Conference USA Tournament.

With just one conference series left for each team in the league, the Hilltoppers are one of six squads – including No. 14 Louisiana Tech, No. 17 Southern Miss, No. 19 Charlotte, No. 23 Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic – to have already secured a spot in the tournament.

“I’m really proud of this group for being one of the first six teams to qualify for the 2021 C-USA Baseball Championship,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “It certainly has been a challenging journey to get to this point in the season and now we have a chance to play for a Championship. That is something that everyone in our program has worked hard for and set our sights on. Our preparation and process will continue on this week as we look forward to another C-USA road series at Old Dominion.”

After making the 2019 C-USA Tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2015, WKU has now qualified for back-to-back conference tournaments, as the league did not hold a tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hilltoppers currently own an even 14-14 record in the competitive Conference USA, which ranks fifth in RPI among Division I conferences and has four teams ranked within the top 25 of various national polls.

WKU has just five games left in its regular season, with the squad set to face No. 23 Old Dominion for a four-game road series before closing out the season with a home matchup against Eastern Kentucky.

The C-USA Tournament is set to begin on May 26 and will be hosted in Ruston, La., by Louisiana Tech.

