Kentucky Lottery launches ‘Get a Shot at $225,000′ promotion for vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery announced its latest promotions incentivizing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10th and May 21 are eligible to receive a coupon for a FREE $1 Cash Ball 225 play.

Coupons are only available to adults, 18 years or older, on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. First or second doses of the vaccine qualify for this offer.

Coupons are limited to one per person. Coupons can be redeemed at Lottery Services or Lottery Vending Machine at any Kentucky Lottery retailer and are not redeemable online.

Contact your Kroger or Walmart pharmacy for details. Coupons are limited so get your shot today!

The promotional period begins Monday, May 10 until Saturday, May 21, or until all coupons have been distributed.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.