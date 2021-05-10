Advertisement

Kentucky Lottery launches ‘Get a Shot at $225,000′ promotion for vaccine

Kentucky Lottery promotion incentivizing people to get vaccinated.
Kentucky Lottery promotion incentivizing people to get vaccinated.(Kentucky Lottery)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery announced its latest promotions incentivizing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10th and May 21 are eligible to receive a coupon for a FREE $1 Cash Ball 225 play.

Coupons are only available to adults, 18 years or older, on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. First or second doses of the vaccine qualify for this offer.

Coupons are limited to one per person. Coupons can be redeemed at Lottery Services or Lottery Vending Machine at any Kentucky Lottery retailer and are not redeemable online.

Contact your Kroger or Walmart pharmacy for details. Coupons are limited so get your shot today!

The promotional period begins Monday, May 10 until Saturday, May 21, or until all coupons have been distributed.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
Clouds decrease today, but things will still be chilly! Grab the jacket before going outside!
Clouds decrease, but we stay chilly to start the work week!
Tracking dry weather for south-central Kentucky for the first half of the work week!
Clouds decrease, but we stay cool Monday midday
Kids on the Block
Kids on the Block