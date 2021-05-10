Louisville men arrested after disturbance complaint at T.J. Samson

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, two men from Louisville were arrested on several charges after a disturbance complaint at T.J. Samson.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers talked to T. J. Samson security officers who told them two men were being belligerent with staff. Officers said the men causing the disturbance were identified as Daniel J. Taylor (mugshot not available) and Edward F. Kiper, both with a suspended operator’s license. After further investigation, determined that Taylor and Kiper had arrived at the Hospital in a vehicle that was pulling a small trailer that had been confirmed to be stolen from Green County.

According to the report, Taylor had abandoned children that were with him at T. J. Samson while he and Kiper stole a T. J. Samson vehicle and left from the Hospital. Officers found the stolen vehicle on West Main Street with no one inside, however, they found Taylor hiding in a creek bed where he was taken into custody. Kiper was found and taken into custody a short time later on West Liberty Street. The juveniles were not harmed and were released to a family member.

Daniel J. Taylor, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, TBUT Or DISP Auto-$500 Or More But U/$10,000, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Abandonment Of Minor (4 Counts), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

Edward F. Kiper of, Louisville, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, TBUT Or DISP Auto-$500 Or More But U/$10,000, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot).

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.