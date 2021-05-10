Mass vaccine sites close, demand for shot eases in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vaccination sites are closing or limiting the number of days open which indicates the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is decreasing.

“We just really wish there was a greater demand right now,” said Melinda Joyce, VP of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

The decrease has Med Center strongly considering opening their vaccine clinic to just one day a week.

“Most of our doses that we’re giving these days are the second doses. We’re still giving some first doses, but we’re really seeing a decrease in that,” explained Joyce.

Meanwhile, the Kroger mass vaccination in Bowling Green closed for good on Saturday. Other towns have closed their mass sites as well.

“The mass Kroger sites have been and are being transitioned with all of that vaccine going out to stores, regular stores all across Kentucky, it’s because we weren’t seeing enough demand at them,” explained Governor Beshear.

1.86 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. In mid-April, Beshear believed getting 2.5 million people to that point would take 4-6 weeks. However, the data show the timeline will take longer or could not be reached at all.

“It’s taken us longer to get to 2.5 million people vaccinated than I hope anybody would have wanted to see,” said Beshear.

The graph below compiles the number of vaccinations released every Friday since January and shows what could be the beginning of a plateau here in the state.

In Warren County, CDC data says roughly 31.8% percent of people have at least one dose of the vaccine.

“That’s not good enough. Now, when we look at those over 65, it’s almost 67%. So that’s good,” said Joyce.

Anyone 16 and up is eligible to get a vaccine, but Kentucky is still over 632,000 short of Beshear’s 2.5 million goal.

Now, the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds which is a decision that Beshear said could ‘set a timeline for 100 percent capacity.’

“We’ll be able to set from that time point schedule to reach 100% capacity because then the vast majority of Kentuckians will have had at least the option to get their vaccine,” said Beshear at Monday’s press conference.

Over 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and up are vaccinated. Med Center Health’s vaccine clinic is open Sunday through Tuesday and they do accept walk-ins.

