Mud Creek Clinic founder Eula Hall passes at age 93

Eastern Kentucky officials react to the death of 93-year-old Eula Hall - 11:00 p.m.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAYNOR, Ky. (AP) - Eula Hall, who opened a clinic almost 50 years ago in Appalachia and “never stopped” trying to help others, has died.

She was 93.

Hall Funeral Home in Martin said Hall, of Craynor in Floyd County, Kentucky, died Saturday at her home.

News outlets report she founded the Mud Creek Clinic in 1973, bringing health care to a remote area, and continued working there until she died.

Congressman Hal Rogers called Hall one of the region’s “greatest saints.”

Former Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo said Hall never stopped thinking about what she could do to help friends and neighbors.

