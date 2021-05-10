Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

MCHD
MCHD(MCHD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 2,921 cases.

MCHD is currently managing 23 cases.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the Muhlenberg County Health Department every Monday in May, by appointment only.

Call 270-754-3200 to schedule.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

The MCHD will continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets.

Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department or

2. Owensboro Health at 1-877-888-6647 or

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

4. Visit an urgent care center or

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800- 722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
The United States shows decreasing numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
US turning a corner in fight against COVID
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 167 new COVID-19 cases; 3.25% positivity rate