Advertisement

Points for Puppets tennis tournament to benefit Kids on the Block

By Laura Rogers
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of famous tennis tournaments will take place later this month and in June, including the French Open, Wimbledon and one of our own here at home. Points for Puppets takes place June 12-13 at South Warren High School and Greenwood High School.

The tennis tournament is a fundraiser supporting Kids on the Block, which provides ongoing education and prevention through puppetry for children and the community. Programs teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others.

The two-day event is anticipated to draw 125 tennis players from across Kentucky. It is part of the Central Kentucky Tennis Tournament series.

Learn more about Points for Puppets and get registered here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

KSP says one person was arrested by an off-duty KSP trooper after a traffic stop.
KSP: Off duty trooper arrests man after traffic stop
Clouds decrease today, but things will still be chilly! Grab the jacket before going outside!
Clouds decrease, but we stay chilly to start the work week!
Tracking dry weather for south-central Kentucky for the first half of the work week!
Clouds decrease, but we stay cool Monday midday
Kentucky Lottery promotion incentivizing people to get vaccinated.
Kentucky Lottery launches ‘Get a Shot at $225,000′ promotion for vaccine