Points for Puppets tennis tournament to benefit Kids on the Block

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of famous tennis tournaments will take place later this month and in June, including the French Open, Wimbledon and one of our own here at home. Points for Puppets takes place June 12-13 at South Warren High School and Greenwood High School.

The tennis tournament is a fundraiser supporting Kids on the Block, which provides ongoing education and prevention through puppetry for children and the community. Programs teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others.

The two-day event is anticipated to draw 125 tennis players from across Kentucky. It is part of the Central Kentucky Tennis Tournament series.

Learn more about Points for Puppets and get registered here.

