Russellville High School names Dennis Pardue as new Girls Head Basketball Coach

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville High School announced Monday the hiring of Dennis Pardue as the new Lady Panthers Basketball Head Coach.

@rvkschools Announce Dennis Pardue is back at RHS as Head Coach of @RVKLPHoops (Lady Panther Basketball) https://t.co/7tEB7NVWQC pic.twitter.com/mikQhz3RQS — RHS Sports on WRUS (@WRUS_RHS) May 10, 2021

Coach Pardue heads to RHS with a wealth of coaching experience that spans 33 years in education (27 in Kentucky and 6 in Tennessee). He has 21 years of experience as a Head Basketball coach at the High School level, with 335 career wins, 16 winning seasons, seven District Championships, and three 4th Region “All A” Championships.

Coach Pardue is not new to Russellville, he served as the Panthers Boys Basketball Head Coach from 2004-2012, finishing with three 13th District Championships and a record of 142-90. During his tenure, the Panthers never missed the 4th Region Tournament and never had a losing record.

Coach Pardue takes over for Ryan Davenport who handled the coaching duties in 2020-21 on an interim basis. Coach Davenport elected to step away from the Girls Basketball position following the 2020-21 season to continue to focus on his duties as Assistant Principal, District Athletic Director, and RHS Head Softball Coach.

Coach Davenport guided the 2020-21 Panthers to a 10-11 record and the Lady Panthers 3rd consecutive trip to the 4th Region Tournament.

