Scott Hamilton at the Capitol May 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the most recognized male figure skaters will be speaking at the Capitol Tuesday, May 25 at 6PM.

You can register for the event here.

Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards, and honors including, an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and is a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.