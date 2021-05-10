Advertisement

Scott Hamilton at the Capitol May 25

(WEAU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the most recognized male figure skaters will be speaking at the Capitol Tuesday, May 25 at 6PM.

You can register for the event here.

Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards, and honors including, an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and is a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Tony Gilbert of Glasgow
Glasgow man arrested in Quality Inn parking lot
Tracking a cooling trend in south-central Kentucky!
Dry with decreasing clouds for a cool start to the work week!
kaley
Kaley LIVE at Shakespeare on the Green
Good News
Good News: Serve - A - Thon Raises over $9500