Shakespeare on the Green

Shakespeare on the green is returning to soky marketplace this year with their production of Romeo and Juliet.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shakespeare on the Green is returning to SOKY Marketplace this year with their production of Romeo and Juliet.

The production is brought to the community by Kentucky Shakespeare and the Fountain Square Players.

They tell 13 News that they are excited to bring Shakespeare back to southern Kentucky, especially this year.

“This is a free show, as you may remember back in 2019 we brought you Macbeth and now this year we are bringing you Romeo and Juliet and it is going to be great,” Mitchel Berman, Fountain Square Players.

This event and outdoor play is something the whole family can enjoy.

“When you attend the event you can expect to have a family filled event where you can sit on the green, enjoy some nice weather and good acting by the fountain square players,” Sarah Cline, SOKY Marketplace.

Shakespeare on the Green will take place on May 22. They encourage everyone to bring their own chairs to enjoy the show.

