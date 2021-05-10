Advertisement

The Allen County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Allen County Health Department
Allen County Health Department(Allen County Health Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department is making appointments for those wishing to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department is currently offering the Moderna vaccine at this time in which you have to be 18 years of age or older.

The Moderna vaccine is a 2 shot series with at least 4 weeks between the initial (Prime) dose and the 2nd(Boost) dose.

You will be expected to receive your second dose at this location.

You can call 270-237-4423 or 270-239-7378 to schedule.

Allen County is in the Orange Zone for cases currently.

Please assist us and the community in sustaining the current level or even better, dropping the number of daily cases down in the community by just following a few steps.

Be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.

If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities if having any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care, and we encourage testing for anyone who is symptomatic.

The Health Department reports 2 new cases ( Saturday-1, Sunday-1, and Today-0) in Allen County since 3:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021.

Allen County now has had a total of 2050 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently 1983 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 24 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.

The number of deaths determined by Kentucky Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 can be found on the KY COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://kygeonet.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/543ac64bc40445918cf8bc34dc40e334 .

As of this morning, there was 6 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any tests performed outside of Allen County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a man crashed his truck into a Leitchfield gas station
Woman killed after man crashes truck into Leitchfield gas station
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information in regards to a hit and run...
Police request help finding hit and run suspect in Edmonson County
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
John Edberg
GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: Missing man found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
MCHD
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
The United States shows decreasing numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
US turning a corner in fight against COVID