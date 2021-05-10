Advertisement

Tickets to go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets go on sale the week of May 10, 2021 for the St. Jude Dream Home. This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets and we’re coming off of the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

“You can’t help but get on board when you see the mission that they accomplished, helping kids with catastrophic cancer and other diseases and who can’t get behind that,” said Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build.

If you get your ticket by May 16 at midnight you’ll be eligible to win our Tickets on Sale prize: a Spartan zero turn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment. You’ll also be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 dollars courtesy of Houchens Industries, a $10,000 dollar shopping spree courtesy of Bowling Green Home Furnishings and, of course, the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!

“So after the past three years we’ve had record sellouts and so we thought we’d just thought it’s a great way to partner and give back to the community and get involved. Let’s sell out again!” exclaimed Brandon Gabbard of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

To get your ticket go to dreamhome.org or call 1-800-834-5461.

Caption

